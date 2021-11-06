Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $155.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

