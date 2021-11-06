Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

