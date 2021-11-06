Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $600,750.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

