Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a P/E ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

