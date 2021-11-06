Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

NYSE:VVI traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $50.97. 331,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viad stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viad were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

