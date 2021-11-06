Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.25. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 180,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

