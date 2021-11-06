ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of VRAY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,580,000 after buying an additional 212,003 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ViewRay by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 599,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

