Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

