VIMworld (VEED) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 7% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $38.02 million and $77,134.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00083080 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

