Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of Vir Biotechnology worth $101,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $31.26 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,207 shares of company stock worth $5,318,013 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

