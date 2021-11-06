Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

VMUK opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.70.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

