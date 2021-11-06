Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.99 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

