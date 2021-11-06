Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.47 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.