Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

