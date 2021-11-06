Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VITL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 188,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,458. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

