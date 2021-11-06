Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.