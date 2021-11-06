Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 233 Average PT from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 235.22.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.