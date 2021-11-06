Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of VG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 6,273,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58.
In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
