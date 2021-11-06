Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 6,273,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

