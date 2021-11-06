Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vonage updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.