Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $196.06 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $132.85 and a twelve month high of $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.