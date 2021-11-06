Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Survey

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.88 $15.84 million $0.15 10.20 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.23 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.49

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 2.91% -4.66% -1.80% Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waitr and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.42%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Waitr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waitr beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

