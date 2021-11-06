Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.09) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.59. The company has a market cap of £680.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

