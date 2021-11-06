Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929,935 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.