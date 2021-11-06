Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,576 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

