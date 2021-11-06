Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $278.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.85 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

