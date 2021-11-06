Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

