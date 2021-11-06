Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.37 and a 52 week high of $258.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

