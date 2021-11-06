Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

