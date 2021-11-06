Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.71 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.