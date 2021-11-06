Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 23rd

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.42 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
