Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 23rd

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.42 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

