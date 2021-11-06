Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 145,642.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $47,874,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

