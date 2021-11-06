WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.240-$5.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

