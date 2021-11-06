WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 116,469.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,030,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,522,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.