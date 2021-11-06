Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.