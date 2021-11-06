Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $117.40 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

