WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.