Wells Fargo & Company Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $131.62. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

