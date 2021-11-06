Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS.

Shares of WELL traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,758. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Welltower alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.