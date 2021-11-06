WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.22.

WCC traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $136.58. 400,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,964. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $139.17. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

