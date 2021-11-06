West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $83.64 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $92.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

