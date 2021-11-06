Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,269,328 shares of company stock worth $11,614,958. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

