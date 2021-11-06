Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

