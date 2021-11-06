WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

WEX traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. WEX has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

