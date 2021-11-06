WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. 648,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. WEX has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

