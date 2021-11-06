William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

BLMN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

