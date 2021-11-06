William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.14. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.