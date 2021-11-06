William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

ROK stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

