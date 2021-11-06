William Blair Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $267.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

