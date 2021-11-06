Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Up 1.1%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.79. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

