WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $343.84 or 0.00562327 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.